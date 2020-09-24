Coronavirus: Miami, Butler counties among top 10 counties for new cases

There were 991 cases reported, bringing the total to 147,744. Deaths increased by 28 for a total of 4,715.

Ohio’s 21-day average of daily cases reported continued to drop and is now at 982.

There were 74 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions reported. Hospitalizations total at 15,051 and ICU admissions at 3,228.

A travel advisory updated Wednesday warns Ohio from visiting South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas.

All five states have coronavirus positivity percentages of 15% or higher.

Those traveling to Ohio from those five states should self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriveal.

On Tuesday, DeWine unveiled a demographics dashboard showing how the virus effects Ohioans of different races and ethnicities.

The dashboard breaks down data by population, case, hospitalization and death percentages by race and ethnicity.

Users can search the dashboard for the entire state, individual counties or select multiple counties.