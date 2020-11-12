Coronavirus: 7,101 daily cases reported, smashing another Ohio record

Ohio reported more than 7,100 daily cases of coronavirus, smashing the previous record of 6,508 set earlier this week.
Thursday marked the first time the state has ever reported more than 7,00 cases in a day. Tuesday was the first time the state recorded more than 6,000 daily cases.
Ohio has reported 274,457 total cases of the virus during the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state’s-21 day average for daily cases is 4,001, the highest it has ever been.
The state had its second-highest day for hospitalizations, with 268 reported in the last 24 hours, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Hospitalizations total at 21,558 in Ohio. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 185 hospitalizations reported each day.
DeWine addressed Ohioans Wednesday evening, issuing and new and stricter face mask order.
The new order will include the following three provisions:
- Businesses must post a face mask requirement sign at all public entrances
- Stores will be responsible for ensuring customers and employees wear masks
- The state’s new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance
If the order is violated, a written warning will be issued. After a second violation, the store will be closed for up to 24 hours.
“We know that masks work. It is the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.
He noted that there are medical exceptions for those who are unable to wear masks.
The governor warned that if Ohio can’t get the virus under control, he will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers.