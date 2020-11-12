Coronavirus: 7,101 daily cases reported, smashing another Ohio record

DeWine addressed Ohioans Wednesday evening, issuing and new and stricter face mask order.

The new order will include the following three provisions:

Businesses must post a face mask requirement sign at all public entrances

Stores will be responsible for ensuring customers and employees wear masks

The state’s new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance

If the order is violated, a written warning will be issued. After a second violation, the store will be closed for up to 24 hours.

“We know that masks work. It is the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.

He noted that there are medical exceptions for those who are unable to wear masks.

The governor warned that if Ohio can’t get the virus under control, he will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers.