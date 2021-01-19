Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on state’s response to pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will update Ohioans on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution rollout at 2 p.m. today.
This week Ohio is entering Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, with people ages 80 and older eligible to be vaccinated.
Multiple health departments and health care networks in the Miami Valley started vaccinating Ohioans today, with vaccine clinics scheduled to take place throughout the week.
Some providers saw registration for the clinics fill up in hours as vaccines were made eligible to the state’s general public for the first time. Previously, Ohio has prioritized frontline health care and hospital staff, EMS and first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate care facilities.
Under Phase 1B, vaccinations are scheduled to begin for the following:
- Jan. 18: Age 80 and above.
- Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder.
- Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.
- Feb. 8: Age 65 and above
It is not clear if the governor will address a statewide curfew scheduled to end on Saturday. The curfew, which initially started Nov. 19 and was scheduled to last 21 days, has been extended twice.