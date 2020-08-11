Coronavirus: More young adults, children testing positive for virus

Mercer County reported 293,9 cases per 100,000 people from July 22 to Aug. 4. Champaign and Darke counties reported 185.2 and 164.3 per 100,000 respectively.

Ohio had 1,095 new cases of coronavirus reported in last day, bringing the total to 102,826 total cases and 97,373 confirmed cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Deaths increased by 35 for a total of 3,708 total deaths. There have been 3,435 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio.

The state is reporting 80,885 presumed recoveries.

Nineteen ICU admissions were reported in the last day for a total of 2,699. Hospitalizations increased by 131 to 11,760.

Annette Chambers Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has been cleared to return to work after previously testing positive for coronavirus, DeWine announced.