Coronavirus: Ohio sees lowest number of daily cases since Sept. 8

Hospitalizations increased by 70 for a total of 14,899. Eleven ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,210.

The governor also unveiled a new demographics dashboard Tuesday that shows how the virus is impacting different races and ethnicities.

The date shows the percentage of population for each race and ethnicity and percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for each race and ethnicity.

Last week, DeWine unveiled two new COVID-19 dashboards. The first reported coronavirus cases in K-12 schools throughout the state. The data includes cumulative and new cases for both students and staff.

The second dashboard looks at the virus' impact in children younger then 18. It includes how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been reported and also includes cases by county, age group, race and ethnicity.