Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohioans on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its most recent case numbers.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor signed a new law that protects schools, businesses and health care providers from lawsuits if someone is exposed to or contracts the virus.

The law also protects health care workers from financial liability while providing care and services during the pandemic, unless they were acting reckless or with intentional misconduct.

As of Monday, there were 138,484 total coronavirus cases and 4,419 deaths reported in Ohio.

