Coronavirus: 155,314 total cases, 4,817 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 155,314 total cases of coronavirus and 4,817 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
More than 1,300 cases were reported Thursday, the highest number of daily cases reported in the last 21 days. The daily average is 1,011 cases.
October 1, 2020 #COVID19 Update with Governor Mike DeWine
October 1, 2020 #COVID19 Update with Governor Mike DeWinePosted by Ohio Channel on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Hospitalizations increased by 90 for a total of 15,606. There were nine ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 3,297.
The governor is expected to release updated county alert levels. As of Sept. 24, Montgomery, Butler and Mercer counties were at level 3. Shelby County was the only one in the Miami Valley region at level 1.
Starting Monday, nursing homes and assisted living centers will be permitted to resume indoor visits. Two visitors will be allowed per resident per visit. Visits must be scheduled ahead of time and are limited to 30 minutes.