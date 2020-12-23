Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, vaccinations in Ohio

Nearly 20,000 additional shots from Pfizer are expected to arrive on Christmas Eve. The doses will be distributed to Ohio hospitals that did not receive any vaccines from the state’s first shipment, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio is also starting the second phase of a federal program that vaccinates residents and staff at long-term care facilities with the help of pharmacies. Under the next phase, vaccinations will be administered at assisted living centers, residential care facilities and facilities for people with developmental disabilities.