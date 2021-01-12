Coronavirus: 486 hospitalizations, 100 deaths reported in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohioans on the coronavirus and the state’s work to distribute vaccines.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the press conference at 3 p.m.

More information should be released in the next few days about how those eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1B can get the vaccine.

The governor announced last week that Phase 1B would start the week of Jan. 18 with Ohioans 80 years and older receiving the vaccine. Each week the state will expand vaccinations, with those 75 and older starting the week of Jan. 25, those 70 and older starting the week of Feb. 1 and those 65 and older starting the week of Feb. 2.

Ohioans with severe medical conidiations regardless of age can begin getting vaccinated the of Jan. 25. Vaccinations for K-12 school staff are scheduled to start the week of Feb. 1.

Vaccinations will continue for those in Phase 1A as the next groups begin. With more than 2,211,000 people estimated in Phase 1B, vaccinations are expected to take months to get through the entire group.

Today, the state is scheduled to start notifying providers selected to distribute vaccines to Phase 1B. More than 1,600 providers signed up to distribute the vaccine, DeWine said last week.

Local emergency management agencies and health departments are expected to start releasing information about where vaccines will be available on Wednesday and Thursday.