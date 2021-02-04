Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, more details expected on unemployment system

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to give more details about the state’s plan to work with the private sector to fix issues with Ohio’s unemployment system during the coronavirus update at 2 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the press conference.
Earlier this week, the governor said he’d have more information about how Ohio plans to fix the unemployment system.
“This is a question of companies being willing to loan us some of their executives, some of their experts, to come in and be of help to us,” he said.
It is not clear which companies the state has been in contact with at this time.