X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, more details expected on unemployment system

FILE—In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shrugs his shoulders in response to a reporter's question about him testing positive for COVID-19 in Bexley, Ohio. Ohio will use $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus tests to help local health departments respond faster to testing needs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE—In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shrugs his shoulders in response to a reporter's question about him testing positive for COVID-19 in Bexley, Ohio. Ohio will use $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus tests to help local health departments respond faster to testing needs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to give more details about the state’s plan to work with the private sector to fix issues with Ohio’s unemployment system during the coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the press conference.

ExploreOhio turns to private sector to fix unemployment system issues; more details Thursday

Earlier this week, the governor said he’d have more information about how Ohio plans to fix the unemployment system.

“This is a question of companies being willing to loan us some of their executives, some of their experts, to come in and be of help to us,” he said.

It is not clear which companies the state has been in contact with at this time.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.