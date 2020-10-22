X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on Ohio’s response to virus

Gov. Mike DeWine

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on coronavirus' impact on Ohio and how the state is responding.

They are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Yesterday, Ohio broke the state record for number of coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours with 2,366. It is the fourth time the state has broken the daily case record in less than 10 days.

Ohio also set a new record for new COVID-19 hospitalizations after 216 were reported Tuesday.

With the state’s cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb over the last two weeks, DeWine has repeated pleas for Ohioans to follow health guidelines in hopes of getting coronavirus under control before winter.

