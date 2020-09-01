Coronavirus: 124,610 total cases, 4,165 deaths reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 124,610 total cases of coronavirus and 4,165 deaths in the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m.
Last week, the governor announced that K-12 schools will be required to create a reporting system for parents to notify the district of positive coronavirus cases.
Schools will also notify local health departments of all student and staff cases on a weekly basis, which will then be reported to the state.
Cases will be listed on the state coronavirus website each Wednesday.
DeWine also announced Thursday that baseline saliva testing at assisted living centers have been halted after facilities noticed inconsistent results. The state is working to figure out why there have been inconsistencies through controlled validation testing.