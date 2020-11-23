X

TODAY: DeWine, hospital officials to give update on coronavirus case increases

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave a press conference from his home on the coronavirus early on Nov. 18, 2020.
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders from the Ohio Hospital Association will give an update today on the increase in coronavirus cases and how its impacting hospitals across the state.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

DeWine will be joined by Robert Wyllie of the Cleveland Clinic, Andrew Thomas of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Richard Lofgren of UC Health and Ronda Lehman of Mercy Health.

Earlier this month, hospital officials said that Ohio was seeing an “unprecedented” spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

Last week, Ohio reported more than 50,000 cases and more than 2,000 hospitalizations, according to the state health department. On Friday the state set a new record-high for daily cases at 8,808.

