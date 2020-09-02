Coronavirus: Dakotas, Iowa among states added to travel advisory

An updated travel advisory from the Ohio Department of Health warns residents against traveling to six states, including both South and North Dakota.
The remaining states are Alabama, Iowa, Kansas and Nevada.
Texas, Idaho and South Carolina, which were included on last week’s advisory, have been dropped from the list. Alabama is the only state from last week to be included on the update this week.
The advisory includes states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
Alabama had the highest rate at 33%. South and North Dakota followed at 22% and 20% respectively. Iowa’s positivity rate is at 19%, Kansas is at 16% and Nevada made the list at 15%.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from those six states should quarantine for 14 days. The advisory should be followed by Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.