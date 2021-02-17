Coronavirus: Daily cases drop below 2,000 again in Ohio

Ohio recorded 149 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions Wednesday, bringing their totals to 48,888 and 6,974 respectively.

The state reported 60 deaths as ODH continues to reconcile 4,000 deaths from November and December that previously were not included in Ohio’s COVID-19 data. As of Wednesday, 16,513 totals deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s plan to roll out a central vaccine registration website, saying that the system is functional and that Ohio is in the process of adding providers.

Once enough vaccine providers are on the system and have uploaded their vaccine availability, the website will be made available to the public.

“In addition to increasing convenience for those already eligible, this system will be critically important as we look forward to time when we receive more vaccine and more Ohioans become eligible,” DeWine said. “It will be of particular importance down the road when we have more and more vaccines coming into the State of Ohio.”

As of Wednesday, 1,339,231 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 513,004 have completed their inoculation, according to ODH.

A technical issue resulted in a delay in the normal reporting time for vaccine day, causing the daily and cumulative metrics to be higher, according to a message posted to the state’s website. The issue may result in data being slightly lower on Thursday.