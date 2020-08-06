Coronavirus: Updated alert levels released; Montgomery County still at level 3

Explore Ohio could get more of the rapid tests that showed DeWine positive for coronavirus

Hospitalizations increased by 135 for a total of 11,366 and the state saw an additional 18 ICU admissions for a total of 2,627.

There have been 3,618 deaths, with 22 reported in the last 24 hours.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 97,471 total cases of coronavirus and 3,618 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.

The state is reporting 74,612 presumed recoveries.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine’s team announced that the governor tested positive for the virus before he planned to greet President Trump in Cleveland.

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were both tested as part of standard protocol when meeting with the president. DeWine tested positive and Husted tested negative.

The governor will take another test in Columbus today and plans to quarantine with his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, at their Cedarville home for 14 days.

Wednesday DeWine announced that the regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing scheduled for Thursday would be moved to Friday. It is not clear if the briefing will still take place since the governor tested positive for the virus.

The state released an updated travel advisory including six states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The Ohio Department of Health advises anyone traveling from Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving those states.

The advisory includes travel for leisure as well as business and is applicable for Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.