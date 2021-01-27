Coronavirus: Hospitalizations remain under 3,500 for seventh straight day

If hospitalizations stay under 3,000 COVID-19 patients, the curfew will be from midnight until 5 a.m. To get rid of the curfew altogether, hospitalizations have to remain under 2,500 people.

After three consecutive days of reporting fewer than 5,000 daily cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state added 5,366 on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The number is still 1,000 cases below Ohio’s 21-day average of 6,451. Over the last two weeks, cases dropped from hovering around 6,000 and 7,000 cases a day to 4,000 and 5,000.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 878,284 total cases.

The stated added 254 hospitalizations for a total of 45,530.