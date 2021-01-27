Coronavirus: Hospitalizations remain under 3,500 for seventh straight day

Ohio’s statewide curfew is expected to be adjusted after the state reported fewer than 3,500 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the seventh day in a row Wednesday.
According to the state health department there were 2,944 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine announced new guidelines that could ease curfew restrictions in the state. Currently, Ohio is under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Jan. 30.
However, if the number of people hospitalized in Ohio stays under 3,500 people for seven days in a row, the curfew will be adjusted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two weeks.
If hospitalizations stay under 3,000 COVID-19 patients, the curfew will be from midnight until 5 a.m. To get rid of the curfew altogether, hospitalizations have to remain under 2,500 people.
After three consecutive days of reporting fewer than 5,000 daily cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state added 5,366 on Wednesday, according to the state health department.
The number is still 1,000 cases below Ohio’s 21-day average of 6,451. Over the last two weeks, cases dropped from hovering around 6,000 and 7,000 cases a day to 4,000 and 5,000.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 878,284 total cases.
The stated added 254 hospitalizations for a total of 45,530.