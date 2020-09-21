Coronavirus: 145,165 total cases 4,623 deaths reported in Ohio

As of today, adult daycare and senior centers can reopen.

A public health order requires facilities to limit capacity based off number of cases in the community, access to to tests and supplies of personal protective equipment available to staff. They also must set up a holding area for staff and participants who have systems of the virus until they can be transported from the facility. A daily log should be kept including the attendance of each participate and their phone number and address.

Last week the state health department released ideas for celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic.

The guidance recommends avoiding close contact with people outside your household and suggests events like a drive-thru trick-or-trick, leaving treats in mailboxes and having virtual pumpkin carving and costume contents.