Coronavirus: Dashboards showing cases in schools, children unveiled

Montgomery and Butler counties remained at alert level 3, despite Ohio seeing the lowest number of level 3 counties since the system was first announced.

Both counties are still being impacted by cases at local universities, but the cases are dropping, DeWine said.

Mercer County also remained at level 3.

More counties throughout the state are shifting from level 1 to level 2. Eleven counties went up to level 3 this week and about 70% of Ohioans live in a level 2 county, DeWine said.

Shelby County was the only one in the region at level 1, with the remainder of the Miami Valley at level 2.

There have been 141,484 total cases of coronavirus and 4,580 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 1,000 cases were reported Thursday as well as 25 deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by 65 for a total of 14,625. ICU admissions went up by 15, bringing the total to 3,149.

The state is reporting 119,690 presumed recoveries.

Today is the first day that the Ohio Department of Health is expected to report coronavirus case numbers at K-12 schools across the county. Gov. Mike DeWine previously said that the data would include student and staff cases, as well as new and cumulative cases.