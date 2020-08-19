Coronavirus: 110,881 total cases, 3,907 deaths reported in Ohio

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all sports will be allowed to go forward this fall, but that spectators will be limited to family members or people very close to the athlete.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released guidelines for inter-school competitions, including no sharing of equipment, coaches wearing face masks and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces.

The governor also said he’d release information on orders regarding the performing arts soon.

The state is seeing a slight decrease in overall coronavirus cases reported each day, but rural communities are still seeing an increase, DeWine said. Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped from 5.1% on Aug. 9 to 4.5% on Aug. 16.