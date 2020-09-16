Coronavirus: 1,033 cases reported in Ohio today, total up to 140,518

Tomorrow, the state health department will begin sharing K-12 school coronavirus cases. Data will be broken by school or school district and include student, staff, cumulative and new cases. The information will be updated each Thursday.

The data is being shared as a result of a public health order that required schools to create a reporting system for parents and guardians. Parents, staff and guardians are encouraged to report confirmed cases to their schools, which will then report the information to local health departments. Each Tuesday the local health departments will then pass that information along to the ODH.