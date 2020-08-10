Coronavirus: 101,731 total cases reported in Ohio; DeWine to give update on schools tomorrow

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on plans to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s Hospital; Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; and Dr. John Barnard, chief of pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital; are scheduled to attend the press conference as well.
On Monday, the Ohio Department of Education released a preliminary map showing which school districts will return with in-person or online learning. Schools are continuing to adjust plans each day as the start of the new school year approaches.
The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 101,731 total cases of coronavirus and 3,673 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio.
Hospitalizations increased by 64 for a total on 11,629. There were 15 ICU admissions new, bringing the total to 2,680.
The state topped 100,000 cases Sunday as 879 new cases pushed the total to 100,848. On Monday, 883 new cases and four new deaths were reported.
On Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine took another PCR coronavirus test after tests taken Thursday came positive and negative for the governor. Both tested negative on Saturday.
Gov. DeWine initially tested positive for the virus Thursday morning before he planned to greet President Trump in Cleveland. DeWine took an antigen test as standard protocol for anyone meeting with the president. The test came back as positive, so the governor returned to Columbus to take a second test, this time a PCR test. The second test was negative. Fran DeWine and the governor’s staff were all tested and found negative for the virus Thursday.
This week the governor is expected to announce more guidance on sports, but he did not elaborate on the details. It is not clear if the plan will be shared at Tuesday’s regularly schedule coronavirus press briefing, or if it will be shared Thursday.