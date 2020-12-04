Coronavirus: 10,000 daily cases reported; 5,000 virus patients in Ohio hospitals

Ohio recorded 392 hospitalizations Friday, for a total of 28,673.

Friday marked the fifth-straight day the state had more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Ohio. Coronavirus patients account for 18.54% of the state’s hospital beds and 24.85% of the state’s ICU beds.

In southwest Ohio, there are 1,259 coronavirus patients hospitalized. The region has reported more than 1,200 COVID-19 inpatients for six straight days. They account for 17.84% of the area’s hospital beds and 24.18% of ICU beds.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 4,847 total ICU admissions, according to ODH.

Deaths increased by 129 Friday, bringing the total to 6,882. It is the third highest number of daily deaths reported. DeWine noted that the death data reflects when the state is informed of the death and does not reflect the date of the actual death.

Ohio still has not seen the full impact of travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, said Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Most COVID-19 patients being to show symptoms three to 10 days after they’re first exposed. From there, it could take another seven to 10 days before they’d need to be hospitalized, he said.