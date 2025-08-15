Construction underway on new building in Fairfield for fire protection company

The move will allow the Indiana-based company to expand its operations after acquiring Cincinnati-Dayton Fire Protection.

It is a national, commercial fire protection firm specializing in fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and other fire protection products. Employees from the two buildings at the Sycamore Twp. facility will move into the new building in Fairfield.

“We can’t be more fired up to get into the new building and get under one roof,’’ said Mike Rossi, president of Cincinnati-Dayton Fire Protection.

Fifty-three employees will move to the new facility. They include engineers, fabricators, project managers, technicians and office support staff.

“We’re building this facility to give us more room for growth,” said Kevin Ryan, president.

The new building includes about 20,000 square feet of warehousing space and 10,000 square feet for offices and a training area, Rossi. It will allow the company to train both clients and employees on new systems and equipment.

The facility should take nine to 10 months to complete, with the move taking place next spring. The cost is estimated at $9 million, which includes the cost of land and construction. Another $275,000 will be spent on new machinery and equipment.

A national operational transition and rebranding campaign to Ryan Fireprotection is underway now and should be completed by early January, said Kate Sackers, spokeswoman.

Fairfield’s city council approved a Community Reinvestment Area agreement that gives the company a 6-year, 65 percent property tax abatement on the assessed value of the new building. It includes an agreement that gives the Fairfield City Schools and Butler Tech annual payments during the abatement period.