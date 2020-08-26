X

Concerned about mail-in or in-person voting? Take our survey

FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump's fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump's fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

By Josh Sweigart

An unprecedented number of Ohio voters are expected to cast an absentee ballot this year because of concerns about voting in-person amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, President Donald Trump and others have raised concerns about the security of voting by mail. And cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service had raised concerns about the ability of the USPS to process the quantify of election mail on time, prompting post office leaders to halt cuts.

The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun want to know what the concerns are of voters in our region, and what area voters think could or should be done to ensure their vote is counted. Please take our survey so your voice can be heard.

