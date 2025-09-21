Column: Why it’s important to get to vote in this Nov. 4 election, especially in Hamilton

We have an opportunity to influence our government and local policies by taking the time to weigh in on who is elected and what issues pass or fail. We get to work with other like-minded individuals to change the rules or to support them. Unfortunately, many of us don’t appreciate our ability to make our voices heard.

Participation in elections, especially non-presidential elections, or off-cycle votes for things like levies, or changes to regulation and policies is traditionally very low.

Local government is especially critical because their decision affect us directly. Hamilton has a city manager who is directed by city council. Hamilton’s City Council has very specific responsibilities including: approval of the city’s annual budget, establishment of traffic regulations, expenditure of monies, levying of assessments and other governmental matters. This election season we will have the opportunity to elect three city council members.

There are five candidates running for those three positions: incumbents, Joel Lauer and Tim Naab and first-time candidates, Pat Bach, Andy Conn and Lauren Smallwood.

Please take some time to visit their websites. Learn a little about each of them, to see who aligns with your priorities. You can also attend the meet the candidate event from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Miami Hamilton Downtown on High Street.

Sonja Kranbuhl is a board member and the secretary of the Vision Commission.