Cincinnati ranked No. 1 for beer drinkers in the U.S.

Cincinnati is ranked first in the nation for beer drinkers for the second year in a row, according to an analysis by SmartAsset of 384 U.S. cities.. while Cleveland landed at 10 and Columbus (27), Akron (37) and Dayton (50) were in the Top 50.

Through the first half of 2020, beer sales in the U.S. rose about 16% compared to the same period in 2019, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI.