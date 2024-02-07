Church-based homeless shelter seeing ‘incredibly high’ number of clients

He called that number “incredibly high” this early in the season, especially considering what has been a mild winter.

“We could not even imagine these numbers at this point of this winter’s schedule,” Fugate said. “Unfortunately, the homeless situation in our community shows no signs of improving.”

Typically, after five weeks, SHALOM serves 40 to 50 individuals, he said.

Fugate said the average age of the clients this year has dropped, though SHALOM is serving a 79-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

When asked why there is a greater need for homeless services, Fugate said there are numerous causes, including inflation, the cost of home ownership and drug addiction.

Earlier in the hosting season, during bitter cold, Fugate said SHALOM received clients who were brought to Middletown from police departments in Miamisburg and Oxford. He said that situation hasn’t happened recently.

SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002.

SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE

Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown

Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS

HAVEN HOUSE

Address: 550 High St., Hamilton

Phone: 513-863-8866

HOPE HOUSE MISSION

Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown

Phone number: 513-424-4673

SERVE CITY

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 513-737-8900

SHALOM

Address: 120 S. Broad St.

Phone: 513-423-7821