Church-based homeless shelter seeing ‘incredibly high’ number of clients

MIDDLETOWN — A church-based homeless shelter has served 76 individuals the first five weeks of its nine-week hosting season, which is 50% higher than normal.
Serving the Homeless with Alternate Housing Of Middletown (SHALOM) has served 51 men, 24 women and one 15-year-old girl in need of shelter, food, warmth and fellowship, said Bill Fugate, volunteer coordinator.
He called that number “incredibly high” this early in the season, especially considering what has been a mild winter.
“We could not even imagine these numbers at this point of this winter’s schedule,” Fugate said. “Unfortunately, the homeless situation in our community shows no signs of improving.”
Typically, after five weeks, SHALOM serves 40 to 50 individuals, he said.
Fugate said the average age of the clients this year has dropped, though SHALOM is serving a 79-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
When asked why there is a greater need for homeless services, Fugate said there are numerous causes, including inflation, the cost of home ownership and drug addiction.
Earlier in the hosting season, during bitter cold, Fugate said SHALOM received clients who were brought to Middletown from police departments in Miamisburg and Oxford. He said that situation hasn’t happened recently.
SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002.
SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE
Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown
Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown
Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian
Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown
BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS
HAVEN HOUSE
Address: 550 High St., Hamilton
Phone: 513-863-8866
HOPE HOUSE MISSION
Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown
Phone number: 513-424-4673
SERVE CITY
Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton
Phone: 513-737-8900
SHALOM
Address: 120 S. Broad St.
Phone: 513-423-7821
