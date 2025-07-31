Christ Hospital named top hospital in greater Cincinnati; tied for third best in state

Altogether, more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures/conditions were evaluated. Only 13 percent of those earned a Best Hospitals designation.

“We are proud and honored to be named as the best hospital system in Greater Cincinnati for the eleventh year in a row and to be ranked third in the entire state of Ohio by U.S. News & World Report,” said Debbie Hayes, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer.

“For more than a decade, our talented physicians, clinicians, team members and volunteers continue to make our network the destination for healthcare in the region.”

Christ’s health network includes an acute care hospital in Mt. Auburn, a hospital/medical center in Liberty Twp., physician offices in Liberty and West Chester townships, eight ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices.

The hospital network also was ranked as high performing for 22 procedures or conditions related to the heart, pulmonary disease, cancer surgeries and other issues.

Criteria used to determine hospital rankings included risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, and level of nursing care. The specialty rankings for procedures or conditions were determined based on patient outcomes using data from 800 million plus patient care records.

“We remain dedicated to improving the health of our community by continuing to provide exceptional outcomes and the finest experiences all at an affordable cost so that everyone in this region can have access to exceptional healthcare,” Hayes said.

Among the services offered in Liberty Twp. are a family birthing center, cardiac and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, outpatient surgery, testing services, an imaging center, physical and occupational therapy, a diabetes/endocrine center and sleep medicine.

Physician offices are also offered on Yankee Road in Liberty Township and on Tylers Place Boulevard in West Chester Twp.

U.S. News & World report also named its best regional hospitals - those earning a high performing rating in at least nine procedures and condition. Among them were four in the Cincinnati and Dayton Regions. They were: