Cloudy today, Freeze Warning after midnight; Clearer, chilly for Halloween

There will be a Freeze Warning in effect across the entire area starting at 2 a.m. Saturday morning to 10 a.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
After a thoroughly soggy Thursday, today will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with high temperatures reaching up to around 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures will be cold overnight, dipping down to around freezing and creating widespread frost, especially during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Skies will be significantly sunnier for Halloween, melting the frost by mid-morning. Temperatures will be warmer but still chilly at around 55 degrees.
By around 6 p.m., the NWS predicts temperatures will have dipped slightly to around 50 degrees, with few clouds in the sky to obscure the full moon as night falls.
After night falls, we will see a few more clouds gather, though cloud formation will largely hold off until the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will drop only slightly to around 44 degrees.
Sunday will start out mostly cloudy around dawn, with the skies mostly clearing as we go into the afternoon.
The high for Sunday is around 51 degrees. However, we will feel some breezy winds that will cause wind chill temperatures to dip down closer to 40 degrees for much of the day, pushing down toward 30 degrees as the evening goes on and temperatures fall.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and freezing cold, with low temperatures of around 28 degrees, which the wind chill will push down to around 20 degrees. We will see widespread frost again forming after midnight, and lingering into Monday morning.