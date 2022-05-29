Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns to Lebanon for sixth year

This year, Charm at the Farm is adding 40 new vendors from across the country. These vendors will offer a wide variety of artwork, plants, gifts, décor and more. There will also be an expanded lounge space as well as face paint and crafts for kids.

“Our goals have always been to promote and support small businesses and give back to our community,” said Amy Doyle, co-owner and founder of Charm at the Farm. “Not only will you enjoy a fabulous weekend at the farm as you peruse and purchase unique items from our top-notch vendors, but you’ll also be a part of our collaborative mission to support and empower women in all aspects of their lives.”

Charm at the Farm has also partnered with three local Pure Barre fitness studios in Cincinnati-Oakley, Mason and Dayton which will host classes at the farm before market hours on Saturday of each Charm weekend. Tickets for the classes are $5 each and must be purchased separately online in advance.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: Charm at the Farm Vintage market

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon

When: June 10-12

Parking: Free

Ticket info: Friday and Saturday tickets must be purchased in advance online. Sunday tickets are online and at the gate. Friday night VIP tickets are $19 to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday early bird tickets are $16 to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday general admission tickets are $11 to attend from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday general admission tickets are $9. VIP and early bird tickets include complimentary re-entry for the entire Charm weekend.

More: charmatthefarm.ticketspice.com/june2022