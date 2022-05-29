Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns to Lebanon for sixth year

Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market is celebrating its sixth year by adding 40 new vendors and supporting a Cincinnati charity focused on helping women.
To celebrate its sixth anniversary, Charm at the Farm is partnering with HER Cincinnati to support women battling poverty, addiction and human trafficking. For over 191 years, HER Cincinnati has offered support, housing, education and recovery services for women experiencing hardships. Charm at the Farm will donate $1 to HER Cincinnati for every ticket purchased.
“We are so honored to be Charm’s charitable beneficiary partner this year,” said Beth Schwartz, President and Chief Empowerment Officer of HER Cincinnati. “Our organization has long been respected for its deep roots and dedicated service to women in the Cincinnati community, and our alignment with Charm could not come at a better time as we seek to reach and elevate more women than ever before.”
This year, Charm at the Farm, founded in 2017 by Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, will host three markets from June 10-12, Aug. 19-21 and Oct. 14-16.
The vintage market seeks to promote small businesses and support the success of women. Today, the markets include over 115 vendors and shops that offer handmade items, furniture, jewelry, clothing, home décor and more.
This year, Charm at the Farm is adding 40 new vendors from across the country. These vendors will offer a wide variety of artwork, plants, gifts, décor and more. There will also be an expanded lounge space as well as face paint and crafts for kids.
“Our goals have always been to promote and support small businesses and give back to our community,” said Amy Doyle, co-owner and founder of Charm at the Farm. “Not only will you enjoy a fabulous weekend at the farm as you peruse and purchase unique items from our top-notch vendors, but you’ll also be a part of our collaborative mission to support and empower women in all aspects of their lives.”
Charm at the Farm has also partnered with three local Pure Barre fitness studios in Cincinnati-Oakley, Mason and Dayton which will host classes at the farm before market hours on Saturday of each Charm weekend. Tickets for the classes are $5 each and must be purchased separately online in advance.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website.
HOW TO GO
What: Charm at the Farm Vintage market
Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon
When: June 10-12
Parking: Free
Ticket info: Friday and Saturday tickets must be purchased in advance online. Sunday tickets are online and at the gate. Friday night VIP tickets are $19 to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday early bird tickets are $16 to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday general admission tickets are $11 to attend from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday general admission tickets are $9. VIP and early bird tickets include complimentary re-entry for the entire Charm weekend.
