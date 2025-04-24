Butler Tech official wins top state award

Nick Linberg, currently executive director of strategic programming, was named as this year’s state winner of the Bill Ruth Award.

The award presented earlier this month at the annual Post-Secondary Adult Career-Technical Education (PACE) conference in Dublin, Ohio, recognizes “leaders whose contributions have significantly advanced adult education across the state,” according to Butler Tech officials.

Linberg was lauded for his many career education initiatives, said Butler Tech officials, including launching or expanding numerous programs to meet workforce demands.

These student programs include: Driver’s ed training and testing, an LPN to RN bridge program, multiple fire and EMS offerings, an online CDL class option, utility pipeline technician training and the high school OTC+ programs in welding, CNA/phlebotomy, and medical assisting.

Officials said Linberg’s leadership “has sparked impressive growth and innovation across Butler Tech’s Adult Education programs over the past seven years.”

William Spankles, incoming superintendent for Butler Tech, praised Linberg, saying he works “to build community, leads with empathy, and is strategic about leading the vision of the adult education footprint in the county.”

“Over the last few years, he has created a culture of trust, revolutionized, adult education, programming, and ultimately impacted the lives of thousands of adult learners and families and ultimately changing our local community for the better,” said Spankles.

Linberg said he was grateful for the honor, whose candidates came from each of Ohio’s 88 county-wide public career school systems.

“I’m lucky to work for Butler Tech, which allows me to be a servant leader and the ability to empower employees to do great things,” said Linberg.

“I’m even more fortunate to have a leadership team that supports and guides me with the same dedication I strive to give. I’m just one part of a great team.”