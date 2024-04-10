Butler County United Way plans Sound the Alarm volunteer event

Butler County United Way is celebrating National Volunteer Month by teaming up with a community partner, American Red Cross — Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter, on April 18 for a county-wide Sound the Alarm Volunteer event.

Volunteers will be installing free smoke detectors throughout targeted communities in Fairfield, Hamilton, Middletown, Oxford, Trenton and West Chester.

The volunteer event will take place immediately after Butler County United Way’s Community Impact Breakfast to be held at 8 a.m. at Muhlhauser Barn in West Chester Twp. A short training session for Sound the Alarm volunteers will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Sound the Alarm Volunteer Event is part of the National Sound the Alarm Campaign led by the American Red Cross, which aims to save lives by installing free smoke alarms throughout communities in need. People in Fairfield, Hamilton, Middletown, Oxford, Trenton, and West Chester can call 844-207-4509 and make an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.

For more information or to volunteer, go to bc-unitedway.org.

