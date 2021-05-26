Butler County sheriff: We will no longer hold detainees awaiting immigration hearings

The facility at 705 Hanover Street houses inmates from county jurisdictions as well as those in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Bureau of Prisons.

The county has had a contract with ICE since approximately 2003, Sheriff Richard Jones said. The most recent deal was signed in June 2020 and says the term will last until “either party terminates or suspends” it.