Butler County sees large spike in suspected fatal drug ODs in past week

The agency said the confirmed spike occurred within six days of each other “and mainly concentrated within the village of New Miami and the city of Hamilton” as two overdoses occurred in each area. Middletown and the Butler County portion of Sharonville also saw fatal overdoses during the countywide spike.

The health report also sites that hospital emergency department data for suspected drug overdose admissions at a Butler County facility were slightly higher during the spike period, “which provides further evidence of overdoses increasing” and warranted further examination to highlight significant findings and information.

“Data and coroner investigation notes also suggest a high proportion of individuals were suspected to have used stimulants at the time of their fatality,” according to Jordan Meyer, senior epidemiologist with the Butler County General Health District. “This is notable as Butler County has observed an increase in overdose fatalities involving these substances like methamphetamine and cocaine within the last calendar year.”

Meyer also said the data also indicates a potentially high likelihood the individuals thought they may have been using stimulants but did not know they could have been mixed with opioid substances, said Meyer. Until toxicology reports are finalized, he said it’s difficult to determine an exact reason or potential substance responsible for the spike.

All overdoses between March 10 and Sunday were white men. The age groups included three between 55 and 64 years old; one between 18 and 24; one between 35 and 44, and one between 45 and 54 years old.

The six suspected overdose deaths make 22 for the year, according to the report. Until last week, only twice this year — between Jan. 27-Feb. 2 and Feb. 24-March 2 — had there been as many as three suspected fatal drug overdoses.

The county General Health District will continue to be monitored for additional suspected fatal drug overdoses until March 24, as well as any other significant increases.