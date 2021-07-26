journal-news logo
X

Butler County restaurant businesses get nearly $19 million in federal aid: Here’s the full list of 59

News | 26 minutes ago
By Staff Report

Nearly 300 area businesses were approved for roughly $57.5 million in federal aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, according to data released recently.

The $28.6 billion program was created this year by the American Rescue Plan and closed earlier this month. It was intended to support food service businesses — mostly restaurants and bars — that lost revenue during the pandemic.

The Journal-News analyzed the recently released data for a report on the program and which area businesses received funds. Here’s a look at Butler County businesses that received funds:

NameCityFranchise Name Grant
Thunderdome Restaurants LLCHamilton  $10,000,000
Twin Dragon Buffet West Chester Inc.West Chester  $1,582,500
RADIANT HOSPITALITY GROUP LLCWest Chester  $657,329
Squibb Interests Fairfield LLC.FairfieldCicis $495,445
Rui Heng Feng LLCOxford  $410,791
Hyde's Restaurant Inc.Hamilton  $321,330
Chic-Ken & Mike LLCHamiltonChick'nCone $295,994
Huijuan IncOxford  $279,081
Legends Bar and Grill of Hamilton LLCHamilton  $273,756
BC's Bottle Lodge LLCWest Chester  $273,608
NEW BEE'S BUFFET INC.Fairfield  $251,715
DST HAMILTON LLCHamilton  $248,909
Maranatha LLCOxford  $240,530
CHINA KING BUFFET OF MIDDLETOWN LLCMiddletown  $224,662
Patterson Finance Company LLCOxford  $215,923
jssizemoreLLCFairfield  $198,471
PUTTERS TAVERN & GRILLLiberty Township  $197,456
Sushi Monk LLCWest Chester  $189,740
SBSN LLCWest Chester  $157,780
IL Spencer LLCFairfield  $151,947
Hops & Dreams LLCHamiltonThe Casual Pint $145,684
ying linOxford  $145,581
HHH Martin Investments LLCHamiltonHot Head Burritos $137,964
Liberty St. Development LLCLiberty TownshipMolly's Cupcakes $105,021
Patterson Restaurant Group LLCOxford  $102,512
Gracie's LLCMiddletown  $101,014
Anjana Devi Foods LLCWest Chester  $99,358
Carusoscincy LLCFairfield  $98,064
ohyj liberty incLiberty Township  $97,930
JDM Investmens LLCMonroeSubway $92,719
Perring Group IncFairfield  $92,364
NIETO ENTERPRISES INCHamilton  $89,813
Deli Sandwich Shop Inc.Oxford  $72,378
Madison Inn IncMiddletown  $61,165
DIXIE SKY INVESTMENTS LLCFairfieldSKYLINE CHILI $60,335
Westerbeck Brothers IncHamilton  $54,196
LISA JIANG LLCHamilton  $51,302
AQUA TEA LLCOxford  $49,027
Grainworks Brewing LLCWest Chester  $47,151
SUBS4U LLCWest ChesterJimmy John's $47,141
Fantasy diner and ice cream parlor LlcMiddletown  $43,416
3BeansMiddletown  $39,009
SJM Restaurant Group INC.Oxford  $38,707
Bobby & Gina Enterprise LLCHamilton  $38,468
Nancy GriffithMiddletown  $32,985
Rolling Mill Brewing CompanyMiddletown  $27,002
Mix Wok LLCLiberty Township  $26,609
JOHN & YA INC.West Chester  $26,176
Tano Bistro 150 LLCHamilton  $23,974
NIC FUSION RESTAURANT LLCFairfield  $22,041
Comfort Kitchen Foods Inc.Fairfield  $21,265
Newhal Inc.Hamilton  $19,376
HHL Martin Investmentst LLCMiddletownHot Head Burritos $18,225
Jay Gopal LLCHamilton  $16,349
Kelli GregoryMiddletown  $12,227
HHFD Martin Investments LLCFairfieldHot Head Burritos $12,119
Naiyozcsia ThomasonMiddletown  $7,821
Ta'Dino LLCWest Chester  $7,271
WING LIHamilton  $1,226

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top