Butler County restaurant businesses get nearly $19 million in federal aid: Here’s the full list of 59

Nearly 300 area businesses were approved for roughly $57.5 million in federal aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, according to data released recently.
The $28.6 billion program was created this year by the American Rescue Plan and closed earlier this month. It was intended to support food service businesses — mostly restaurants and bars — that lost revenue during the pandemic.
The Journal-News analyzed the recently released data for a report on the program and which area businesses received funds. Here’s a look at Butler County businesses that received funds:
|Name
|City
|Franchise Name
|Grant
|Thunderdome Restaurants LLC
|Hamilton
|$10,000,000
|Twin Dragon Buffet West Chester Inc.
|West Chester
|$1,582,500
|RADIANT HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC
|West Chester
|$657,329
|Squibb Interests Fairfield LLC.
|Fairfield
|Cicis
|$495,445
|Rui Heng Feng LLC
|Oxford
|$410,791
|Hyde's Restaurant Inc.
|Hamilton
|$321,330
|Chic-Ken & Mike LLC
|Hamilton
|Chick'nCone
|$295,994
|Huijuan Inc
|Oxford
|$279,081
|Legends Bar and Grill of Hamilton LLC
|Hamilton
|$273,756
|BC's Bottle Lodge LLC
|West Chester
|$273,608
|NEW BEE'S BUFFET INC.
|Fairfield
|$251,715
|DST HAMILTON LLC
|Hamilton
|$248,909
|Maranatha LLC
|Oxford
|$240,530
|CHINA KING BUFFET OF MIDDLETOWN LLC
|Middletown
|$224,662
|Patterson Finance Company LLC
|Oxford
|$215,923
|jssizemoreLLC
|Fairfield
|$198,471
|PUTTERS TAVERN & GRILL
|Liberty Township
|$197,456
|Sushi Monk LLC
|West Chester
|$189,740
|SBSN LLC
|West Chester
|$157,780
|IL Spencer LLC
|Fairfield
|$151,947
|Hops & Dreams LLC
|Hamilton
|The Casual Pint
|$145,684
|ying lin
|Oxford
|$145,581
|HHH Martin Investments LLC
|Hamilton
|Hot Head Burritos
|$137,964
|Liberty St. Development LLC
|Liberty Township
|Molly's Cupcakes
|$105,021
|Patterson Restaurant Group LLC
|Oxford
|$102,512
|Gracie's LLC
|Middletown
|$101,014
|Anjana Devi Foods LLC
|West Chester
|$99,358
|Carusoscincy LLC
|Fairfield
|$98,064
|ohyj liberty inc
|Liberty Township
|$97,930
|JDM Investmens LLC
|Monroe
|Subway
|$92,719
|Perring Group Inc
|Fairfield
|$92,364
|NIETO ENTERPRISES INC
|Hamilton
|$89,813
|Deli Sandwich Shop Inc.
|Oxford
|$72,378
|Madison Inn Inc
|Middletown
|$61,165
|DIXIE SKY INVESTMENTS LLC
|Fairfield
|SKYLINE CHILI
|$60,335
|Westerbeck Brothers Inc
|Hamilton
|$54,196
|LISA JIANG LLC
|Hamilton
|$51,302
|AQUA TEA LLC
|Oxford
|$49,027
|Grainworks Brewing LLC
|West Chester
|$47,151
|SUBS4U LLC
|West Chester
|Jimmy John's
|$47,141
|Fantasy diner and ice cream parlor Llc
|Middletown
|$43,416
|3Beans
|Middletown
|$39,009
|SJM Restaurant Group INC.
|Oxford
|$38,707
|Bobby & Gina Enterprise LLC
|Hamilton
|$38,468
|Nancy Griffith
|Middletown
|$32,985
|Rolling Mill Brewing Company
|Middletown
|$27,002
|Mix Wok LLC
|Liberty Township
|$26,609
|JOHN & YA INC.
|West Chester
|$26,176
|Tano Bistro 150 LLC
|Hamilton
|$23,974
|NIC FUSION RESTAURANT LLC
|Fairfield
|$22,041
|Comfort Kitchen Foods Inc.
|Fairfield
|$21,265
|Newhal Inc.
|Hamilton
|$19,376
|HHL Martin Investmentst LLC
|Middletown
|Hot Head Burritos
|$18,225
|Jay Gopal LLC
|Hamilton
|$16,349
|Kelli Gregory
|Middletown
|$12,227
|HHFD Martin Investments LLC
|Fairfield
|Hot Head Burritos
|$12,119
|Naiyozcsia Thomason
|Middletown
|$7,821
|Ta'Dino LLC
|West Chester
|$7,271
|WING LI
|Hamilton
|$1,226