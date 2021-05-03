Butler County jobs: New initiative hopes to connect employers, candidates by using data

He said everything has changed in the world so the way people find jobs and training must change.

His company has spent 20 years harnessing labor market data and creating tools to support economic prosperity, Wright said.

After completing an on-line questionnaire, a person’s skills are listed and they’re matched with potential employers looking for a similar candidate, he said. Local employers are listed, Pearce said.

The data also lists any potential education or training the jobseeker may need to land the desired position. This way, Pearce said, someone may be able to take one course instead of a full load of classes.

“We want them to fill the skill set,” he said after the meeting. “Want them to target certain classes. It’s pretty interesting technology.”

He said Skills2Careers is “a solution to our members” who are seeking employees.

Pearce said the chamber’s research in 2020 led it to leveraging technology to solve talent pipeline challenges. COVID-19 put a spotlight on the need to use technology to survive and remain in communication with others, he said.

“All businesses are using technology/data to drive their business and aid in decision-making,” Pearce said. “It’s now time to bring technology/data to matching talent with the needs of employers.”

Bob Sommers, co-chair of the Future Ready Task Force and co-founder of CF Educational Solutions, said the program develops “a real talent pipeline solution” because it provides live, current and relevant data.

The program guides jobseekers to in-demand jobs and relevant skill training; recommends local training programs basked on skills gaps; and manages the jobseeker’s progress with administrator access and downloadable data.

Pearce said after seeing a demonstration of the program: “That light bulb went off for me after one minute.”

GOALS OF THE SKILLS2CAREERS PROGRAM

Having employers, educators and individuals all speak the same language of skill sets.

More effective communication between employers, education and individuals.

Matching the skills needed by business with the skills possessed by individuals.

Reducing the time it takes to identify and hire skilled individuals.

Increasing retention rates with employers.

Increasing morale in the workplace.

Building a pipeline of skilled and talented individuals at all levels for local employers that will result in growth, both for communities and employers.

SOURCE: The Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton