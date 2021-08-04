journal-news logo
Butler County Fair was ‘pretty much back to normal’: President discusses the 171st event

Butler County Fair King and Queen

News | 8 minutes ago
By Michael D. Pitman, Staff Writer
COVID-19 pandemic didn’t appear to discourage attendees of 171st annual event.

With the exception of more hand sanitizing stations and very few people wearing masks, the 171st Butler County Fair appeared to be at pre-pandemic attendance levels, said the president of the Butler County Fair Board of Directors.

“We’re pretty much back to normal,” said fair board president Doug Turner. “Attendance was up all week long,” except for Thursday, which had the threat of thunderstorms.

Specific attendance numbers for last week’s 171st Butler County Fair, which is run by the Butler County Agricultural Society, won’t be available until at least next week, but Turner said he felt people were being cautious ― the 110 hand sanitizers around the fairgrounds were frequently used and refilled ― though it reminded him of the pre-pandemic 2019 fair. He said, however, he personally saw just a handful of people wearing facial coverings at the fair.

Kenzie Huston, 17, cleans up her lambs, Bubbles and Julian, at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
“I did not really see much of a change from where we were in 2019,” he said. “Our numbers were up and I think that had a lot to do with people are ready to go back to normal, get out of the house and do things that they want to do.”

One of the marquee fair events, the Friday night demolition derby, saw people “packed in tight” in the grandstand, Turner said.

Last year’s fair was a virtual ghost town compared to this year’s fair. Organizers did not allow the general public to attend the 2020 fair as Ohio’s health department prohibited last summer large social gatherings in hopes to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull was held in front of the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Though attendance was seemingly back to normal, Turner said they did see a downturn in animal entries.

“I think a lot of people were afraid they were going to get stuck with an animal if restrictions came and we weren’t able to have our sale,” Turner said.

But having the fair opened for the general public was very important for the Butler County Agricultural Society, Turner said.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out to support us because we desperately needed it,” he said. “After sitting idle for a year, financially, it hurts.”

Brian Wallace, 2, gets ready for the kids' demolition derby at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Roman, 3, shows rabbit, Pinky, with the help of his mentor Kenlee Blankenship at the Animal and Me show Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Butler County Fair in Hamilton. The Animal and Me program pairs up 4-H teen mentors with people who may not get the chance to show an animal and teaches them how to care for and show them. Animals ranged from rabbits to goats to miniature horses. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
The National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull was held in front of the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Amanda Lankford tries to beat her son, Sylas, 10, and Alayna, 13, at the squirt gun game at the Butler County Fair Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Scenes from the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
