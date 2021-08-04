Butler County Fair was ‘pretty much back to normal’: President discusses the 171st event

One of the marquee fair events, the Friday night demolition derby, saw people “packed in tight” in the grandstand, Turner said.

Last year’s fair was a virtual ghost town compared to this year’s fair. Organizers did not allow the general public to attend the 2020 fair as Ohio’s health department prohibited last summer large social gatherings in hopes to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull was held in front of the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Though attendance was seemingly back to normal, Turner said they did see a downturn in animal entries.

“I think a lot of people were afraid they were going to get stuck with an animal if restrictions came and we weren’t able to have our sale,” Turner said.

But having the fair opened for the general public was very important for the Butler County Agricultural Society, Turner said.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out to support us because we desperately needed it,” he said. “After sitting idle for a year, financially, it hurts.”

Brian Wallace, 2, gets ready for the kids' demolition derby at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Roman, 3, shows rabbit, Pinky, with the help of his mentor Kenlee Blankenship at the Animal and Me show Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Butler County Fair in Hamilton. The Animal and Me program pairs up 4-H teen mentors with people who may not get the chance to show an animal and teaches them how to care for and show them. Animals ranged from rabbits to goats to miniature horses. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull was held in front of the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Amanda Lankford tries to beat her son, Sylas, 10, and Alayna, 13, at the squirt gun game at the Butler County Fair Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham