Butler County Fair: Schedule for Wednesday

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

The following is the schedule for Wednesday, July 26:

Wednesday, July 26th " Senior Citizen Day” Fair Day Sponsor: Butler County Veterans Commission

Jr. Fair Horse Contesting, 8 a.m.

Jr. Fair Feeder Calves, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Market Beef Show (following above event)

Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship (following above event)

Jr. Fair Beef Breeding (following above event)

Jr. Fair Market Goat, 9 a.m.

Boer Doe Breeding Show (following above event)

Fiber Goat Show (following above event)

Companion Goat Show (following above event)

Pack Goat Show (following above event)

Goat Costume (following above event)

Jr Fair Rabbit Show, 9 a.m.

4-H Demonstration Contest, 9 a.m.

Fleece Judging, 10 a.m.

Yeast Bread Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Flower Show, 11:30 a.m.

Poultry, Rabbits, Pocket Pets Awards Program, 4 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

More online

Fair information: butlercountyohfair.org

Daily coverage: journal-news.com