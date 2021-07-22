Butler County Fair: King, queen join hundreds preparing for more normal fair next week

Maya Kidd, 17, and Connor Ogborn, 17, have been named as queen and king, continuing the pattern set in 2019, with fair royalty being named before the festivities begin.

Both Kidd and Ogborn have been involved with fair life for a substantial amount of time. Ogborn is originally from Lancaster, Ohio and spent time involved with the Fairfield County Fair. In the eighth grade , he moved to the Cincinnati area and says he immediately became involved with the local 4-H and FFA organizations, holding a number of different positions such as secretary, treasure and vice-president.

“With this being the last year that I’ll be able to have at the fair, I figured I might as well step it up another notch and challenge myself.” said Ogborn about running for king.

Ogborn has plans to graduate early and join the Air Force within the upcoming year.

Kidd said she is eager to be given the opportunity to represent a community that has been part of her life for nine years.

On top of fulfilling her duties and responsibilities as queen, such as meeting with the public and being the face and representative for Butler County while attending surrounding areas fairs and events, Kidd has a personal goal that she would like to see put into action as well.

“There’s kind of a divide between the kids that show livestock and the kids that take on the book projects, like archery, sewing, the shooting sports and the nutritional projects,” she said. “My goal as queen is to blur the lines between and to get the livestock kids more involved with non-livestock-centered activities and vise versa.”

The Butler County Fair will run from Sunday through July 31.

“I’m really looking forward to having that fair atmosphere back,” Kidd said, “to finally be back and connected with my fair family.”

Butler County Fair

When: Sunday through July 31, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds

Cost: $8 for general admission per day, $3 for children 6-12 accompanied by a paying adult per day, $35 for membership ticket of seven day admission and parking, $30 for seven-day pass and parking, $20 for four-day pass and parking

Grandstand schedule

Sunday: Garden Tractor Pull, 11:30 a.m.; Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.

Monday: Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Broken Horn Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: DCTPA Tractor & Truck Pull, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Tractor & Truck Pull NTPA, 7 p.m.

Friday: Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

For full schedule: butlercountyohfair.org