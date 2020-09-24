X

Butler County drug bust leads to multiple arrests, meth seizure

News | 1 hour ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Four people were arrested after a Hanover Twp. residence was searched by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, the BURN unit executed a search warrant at 1843 Old Oxford Road where approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging supplies, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and approximately $1,000 in cash.

Those arrested include:

  • Samuel Garnett, 55, was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and for a warrant for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Additional charges will be presented against Garnett before county grand jury session.
  • Leathie Bailey, 31, for two warrants for failure to comply.
  • Anthony Couch, 37, for a capias and a failure to comply warrant.
  • Kyra Cupp, 39, for a contempt of court and probation violation warrant.
Garnett, Bailey, Couch, and Cupp are being held without bond in the Butler County Jail.

“It’s a good day when our BURN Unit can take drugs and criminals off the street and I’d say they had a good day," Jones said.

