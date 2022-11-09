Butler County Commissioners race: Incumbent Carpenter leads over Democratic challenger in early voting

Carpenter has more than 15,700 votes compared to Hazell’s 10,656, according to early and unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

The county commissioners are the executive board for the 7th largest county in the state with around 2,000 employees and a budget of $505.5 million. They hold the purse strings for 14 departments under their direct control, 15 other elected officials and seven independent boards.