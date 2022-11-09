Butler County Commissioners race: Incumbent Carpenter leads over Democratic challenger in early voting

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter has garnered 60% of the vote over her Democratic challenger and political newcomer Latisha Hazell.
Carpenter has more than 15,700 votes compared to Hazell’s 10,656, according to early and unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.
The county commissioners are the executive board for the 7th largest county in the state with around 2,000 employees and a budget of $505.5 million. They hold the purse strings for 14 departments under their direct control, 15 other elected officials and seven independent boards.
Carpenter was first elected commissioner in 2010 after serving four terms as the clerk of courts.
Hazell has been a human resources leader for more than 21 years, with experience in state and local government. She is deputy director and chief talent acquisition officer of human resources for the city of Cincinnati. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Franklin University in Columbus.
The commissioners will earn $98,563 next year by statute but are not required to work full-time, although they spend countless hours on county business every week. The other two commissioners have also held full-time jobs outside of county government.
