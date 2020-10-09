Butler County breweries adjusting amid coronavirus as one plans anniversary party

Explore Job reductions at Atrium Medical Center parent signal big challenges for hospitals

The brewery will offer nine variants of beers, including Carrot Cake Basmati Cream Ale, French Toast Steel Cut Oatmeal Stout, Cookie Dough Ponderous Porter, and Black Cherry Sous La Table Belgian Tripel. In addition, FigLeaf will be releasing Acer Brunus, a maple wood aged brown ale that is making its return from its release in 2017.

FigLeaf will have live music all day and its patios will be open and available for maximum social distancing, said Josh Engel, marketing manager.

“It’s been one rollercoaster of a year for all of us,” Engel said.

FigLeaf distributes throughout 18 counties in southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley and six counties in Kentucky.

Last year, FigLeaf was acquired by March First Manufacturing, the Sycamore Twp.-based parent company of March First Brewing and Sycamore Distilling, creator of Sycamore Whiskeys, Voltage Vodkas and Cooper Island Rums.

March First Brewing touts itself as “Cincinnati’s only brewery, cidery and distillery.” It specializes in craft beer, cider and spirits, and brews, distill and bottles in Cincinnati. Founded in March 2016 in Sycamore Twp., its names pays homage to the founding of state of Ohio on March 1, 1803.

Another Butler County brewery, N.E.W. Ales Brewing opened at 1521 First Ave., Middletown, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. When the virus hit and shut down most businesses, Wes Heupel, one of the owners, said that allowed them time to remodel the business and add patio seating.

Now, as cold weather approaches, Heupel said the business will shift from on-site sales to more bottle distribution.

“Winter will be a little rougher,” he said.

Heupel isn’t surprised by the number of new breweries.

“People love craft beer,” he said. “They like tasting new stuff.”

The most popular beer this fall at N.E.W. Ales has overwhelmingly been OMG Becky Look at that Pumpkin. Really, pumpkin beer?

“The sky is the limit,” he said.

FigLeaf Brewing Co. opened at 3387 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Middletown in October 2016. It’s celebrating its fourth anniversary with a party Saturday. FILE PHOTO

FigLeaf Brewing Co.’s Barrel Aged Black Solstice Imperial Stout. CONTRIBUTED

