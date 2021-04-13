Business improving ‘slow and steady’ at new Monroe barbecue restaurant

“It’s been great,” said Jabro, 29, who lives in Miamisburg. “We have a good feeling.”

Jabro said he loves smoking meat at home and wanted to take that passion and turn it into a profession. He said all the meat at Prime BBQ is smoked every night and he monitors the temperature of the meat from his home.

Prime BBQ offers a wide variety of options, including brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, hamburgers, smoke sausage, chicken sandwiches, bourbon salmon, smoked wings, fish, fried chicken, tacos, salads and numerous side dishes. Jabro said everything is prepared fresh.

He said the Monroe community — from the government building, school district and local businesses — has been very supportive. They have catered for local companies and last week, after the lunch rush, several customers wearing shirts from Monroe businesses, ordered carry-out.

“People have been great,” Jabro said. “I think Monroe needed a barbecue place.”

The restaurant has reviewed numerous positive reviews on its Facebook page and Jabro said one customer from Texas said it was the best barbecue he had eaten.

“We’re doing something right,” Jabro said.

HOW TO GO

NAME: Prime BBQ Smokehouse

ADDRESS: 11 American Way, Monroe

PHONE NUMBER: 513-342-2222

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prime BBQ Smokehouse has opened at 11 American Way in Monroe. Since opening during the coronavirus pandemic, one of the three partners, Sam Jabro said business has been steadily improving. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Prince Ahmed, a cook at Prime BBQ Smokehouse in Monroe, cuts brisket. The restaurant opened during the coronavirus pandemic and has been successful, one of the partners said. RICK McCRABB/STAFF