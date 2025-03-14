Business helps fund Butler Tech teens in popular mechatronics program

Explore Butler Tech mechatronics graduates earn associate degrees with high school diplomas

The program is offered in partnership with Dayton’s Sinclair Community College, which also has a branch campus in Mason.

TechSolve officials donated $20,000 as part of its on-going partnership with the Butler Tech school.

Dan Catalano, president and CEO of TechSolve, expressed his admiration for the students’ skills and dedication.

“These students are exceptional. Their technical skills are impressive and their passion for the field is evident,” said Catalano.

“We talk about them all the time because people need to know about the potential here at Butler Tech.”

The latest donation, said Catalano “symbolizes our belief in the program and our commitment to these young innovators.”

The partnership, which began with the establishment of the Chips Partnership—where students and TechSolve collaborate on creating manufactured cast iron chips for material testing—has evolved to include significant contributions in equipment and expertise. All of which, said Butler Tech officials, enhances the career school’s curriculum with hands-on, industry-relevant experience.

Mechatronics career learning and its on-going popularity is based on hands-on oriented and not traditional “sit and get” learning from textbooks and online lessons, said school officials.

Butler Tech senior Kellen Barr praised TechSolve for their partnership in learning.

“The collaboration with TechSolve has provided us not just with tools, but with real-world problems that require real-world solutions,” said Barr.

Butler Tech Assistant Superintendent Marni Durham, also lauded the partnership, saying: “Butler Tech and TechSolve are demonstrating what is possible when education and industry truly collaborate, creating pathways to success for students and ensuring a skilled workforce for tomorrow.”