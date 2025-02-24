Breaking: Ramaswamy officially jumps into Ohio governor race; ‘America is back and it feels fantastic’

Bridge replacement to close Madison Twp. road for months

Due to ongoing construction of the roundabout at Tylersville Road and Beckett Road, there is a detour to the Lakota West Freshman School polling location for the Aug. 8, 2023, Special Election. FILE ART

Due to ongoing construction of the roundabout at Tylersville Road and Beckett Road, there is a detour to the Lakota West Freshman School polling location for the Aug. 8, 2023, Special Election. FILE ART
News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Beginning March 10, Trenton-Franklin Road will close one-half mile north of Ohio 122 and 0.9 miles south of Michael Road for bridge replacement.

The $963,000 bridge replacement project over Kemp Run includes widening the approach shoulders and upgrading the guardrails. The project will take approximately 81 days.

Access to all properties adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained.

Northbound Trenton-Franklin Road traffic will detour southeast on Ohio 122 ( to 2nd Avenue), northeast on South Clinton Street, and northeast on Ohio 4. Southbound traffic will detour south on Ohio 4 and northwest on Ohio 122.

In Other News
1
King Corona restaurant not coming to Spooky Nook complex in Hamilton
2
Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.
3
Burks resigns as West Chester Twp. administrator
4
Best of Butler County: Voting starts today! Tell us your favorites
5
Casual Pint temporarily closed after weekend flooding incident

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.