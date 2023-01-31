Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project gets $250M more from government

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is one of nine nationally significant projects selected for this first year of the Mega Grant program, the administration said in its release.

Covered in the funding will be:

Construction of a new bridge alongside the existing Brent Spence Bridge

Rehabilitation and reconfiguration of the existing Brent Spence Bridge

Improvements to an approximately 8-mile interstate corridor serving the bridges

The bridge has been identified as one that creates some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the entire country. It carries Interstates 71 and 75 between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s.

Three percent of the nation’s GDP is affected by freight travel on the Brent Spence Bridge, which opened in 1963 and was designed to carry 80,000 vehicles per day but currently carries at least double that.

“With funding secured, groundbreaking on the project is anticipated in late 2023 with larger construction activities in 2024. Substantial completion on the project is slated for 2029,” states Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.