BREAKING: Wright State trustees vote to move forward with faculty cuts

She also highlighted the recommendations from the Joint Admin-Union Committee on retrenchment, from Edwards and from current Wright State interim Provost Douglas W. Leaman that discuss the need to mitigate the need to cut positions.

“I hope we can trust that those decisions will continue to be made with empathy and foresight. Just as we pride ourselves in saying ‘no Wright State student is a number,’ let us also remember that for our faculty,” she said.

In a letter from Leaman to Edwards, Leaman recommended specific faculty cuts from colleges. The most recommended cuts were placed on the College of Liberal Arts, where 49 faculty members were recommended to be cut.

Leaman said in his letter that while overall student enrollment has declined, the university expects more growth in the College of Nursing and Health and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, he said.

Leaman stressed the importance of boosting recruitment and retention efforts in his report.

“Failing to do so might require additional faculty retrenchment,” Leaman said.

Wright State faculty who are given notice they are part of the retrenchment unit could still be teaching for up to the next 18 months under the terms of their bargaining agreement. The length of time they could still be teaching depends on the amount of time they spent at Wright State.