BREAKING: Wright State trustees vote to move forward with faculty cuts

Wright State’s board of trustees voted unanimously today to begin the process of retrenchment during its meeting.
Wright State President Susan Edwards recommended that up to 113 faculty positions be cut in the university’s retrenchment process to offset revenue shortfalls caused by decreases in student enrollment. The Dayton Daily News first wrote Wednesday about the president’s recommendations.
The university currently has a projected $7 million budget surplus in 2021, but trustees said that budget surplus had nothing to do with the board’s decision to cut faculty positions. Wright State has said it’s cutting faculty to align with its declining student enrollment.
First-year undergraduate student enrollment has declined by 53% since 2015, according to the university.
Faculty Senate President Laura M. Luehrmann, a political science professor, said faculty are concerned, insecure and even angry about these recommendations.
She also highlighted the recommendations from the Joint Admin-Union Committee on retrenchment, from Edwards and from current Wright State interim Provost Douglas W. Leaman that discuss the need to mitigate the need to cut positions.
“I hope we can trust that those decisions will continue to be made with empathy and foresight. Just as we pride ourselves in saying ‘no Wright State student is a number,’ let us also remember that for our faculty,” she said.
In a letter from Leaman to Edwards, Leaman recommended specific faculty cuts from colleges. The most recommended cuts were placed on the College of Liberal Arts, where 49 faculty members were recommended to be cut.
Leaman said in his letter that while overall student enrollment has declined, the university expects more growth in the College of Nursing and Health and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, he said.
Leaman stressed the importance of boosting recruitment and retention efforts in his report.
“Failing to do so might require additional faculty retrenchment,” Leaman said.
Wright State faculty who are given notice they are part of the retrenchment unit could still be teaching for up to the next 18 months under the terms of their bargaining agreement. The length of time they could still be teaching depends on the amount of time they spent at Wright State.