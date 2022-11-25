Bored kids on holiday break? Here are things to do today in Butler County

With school closed for the holiday break, the Journal-News has compiled a list of things that are open today to help you get the kids off the internet and entertained. Find more to do at journal-news.com/events.
1. Kings Island WinterFest opens for the season today
Kings Island will be open nightly today, Saturday and Sunday for the opening weekend of its annual, family-friendly WinterFest. Officials said it has 11 “winter wonderland” themed areas, a parade, rides are open and more. Click here for more details and how to go.
2. Ice skating in Oxford
The Goggin Ice Center in Oxford is open to the public for ice skating from 12:10 to 1 p.m. and from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. today. This is for all ages and experience levels. Be prepared to pay to park outside of the arena. Skaters 5 and younger have to wear a helmet. Read more on the requirements here.
3. Bridgewater Falls lights up tonight
The Bridgewater Falls Lifestyle Shopping Center in Fairfield Twp. is the place to be from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Those who attend can ride a train, go down the Polar Bear Slide, see a giant snow globe, visit the iceless skating rink, a craft station, have hot chocolate, funnel cakes and more. Carolers will be on hand and the tree gets lit at 5:30 p.m. Santa will cruise in on a fire truck. Click here for more. Don’t forget to take a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
4. Drive-through lights at Smith Park and Pyramid Hill
Middletown’s drive-through holiday lights, called Light Up Middletown, is open nightly at Smith Park. The cost is whatever you can afford: Donations accepted as you enter. It is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Click here for details. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton also has a giant drive-through display, called “Journey Borealis.” It is open 6 to 10 p.m. today and costs $25 per carload. It’s $15 if you’re a member. Click here to read about it.
5. Take a little trip to Whoville
Middletown has an ongoing holiday event called Holiday Whopla, themed for the Grinch and Whoville. The ice rink is open at various times today: Noon to 3 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m. 6-8 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m. The “Grinch’s Grotto” is open as a cool place to get photos, and Santa Claus is expected to be on site near the ice rink tonight. Get more Whopla info here. (Just a head’s up — the Santa Parade is at 4 p.m. Saturday.)
