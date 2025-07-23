Bomb squad called after World War-era grenade found in Lebanon

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
49 minutes ago
The Butler County bomb squad was called after a World War-era grenade was discovered in Lebanon.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the Lebanon Police Department contacted the bomb squad once they recovered the grenade, which appeared to be intact.

The grenade belonged to the grandfather of the person who initially reported the discovery of the grenade. Their grandfather served in World War II, Jones said.

However, it’s unclear if the grenade is actually from World War II. Jones said the grenade has been identified as a MK1, which was originally introduced during World War I.

According to Jones, the grenade was secured by the bomb unit for further X-rays and proper disposal. Jones did not say whether experts determined the grenade to be a danger or not.

